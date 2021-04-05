Armies of kids swarmed the yards and parks of the North Country recently in search of plastic Easter eggs stuffed with candy and other treasures.
The towns of Westport and Elizabethtown hosted two of the many egg hunts this past weekend.
,92, of Beekmantown passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Meadowbrook Health Care Facility. Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh. Interment will be at Saratoga National Cemetery. Online condolences at www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com
82, of Wilmington, passed away April 2, 2021. Calling hours will be Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. with a service to follow at 6 p.m. at Zaumetzer Funeral Home, Au Sable Forks.
94, Director of Our Lady of Victory Secretarial School passed away March 31, 2021. She served the Diocese of Ogdensburg over fifty years and served as Superior and Provincial Superior. Online condolences may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com.
