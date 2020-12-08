PLATTSBURGH – Now that Medicare Open Enrollment is over you might be thinking: Is my plan right for me?
“We all know there are specific times when you can sign up for a Medicare Advantage Plan or a Medicare Part D coverage,” Marisa Pers, services for the aging specialist at the Clinton County Office for the Aging, said.
“If you change plans during Medicare Open Enrollment, Oct. 15 to Dec.7, you should expect your plan to start Jan. 1.”
Into the New Year, a person might be able to make changes to the coverage he or she already have.
“One lesser known Medicare enrollment period is called the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period,” Pers said.
“It occurs Jan. 1 through March 31. You can only make one change during this period. The change will take affect the first of the month after the plan gets your request.”
People are eligible for this enrollment period if, for instance, they're in a Medicare Advantage Plan.
“That can include with or without drug coverage,” she said.
“You can switch to another Medicare Advantage Plan. You can also dis-enroll from your Medicare Advantage Plan and return to original Medicare. If you choose to do so, you'll be able to join a Medicare Drug Plan also.”
The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period is a really good option for people that didn't really pay attention to Medicare Open Enrollment.
“It gives them another chance to actually review their options and make a change if appropriate,” she said.
LIFE EVENTS
Medicare is health insurance for people 65 or older and under 65 for people with certain disabilities.
People may be able to make changes to their Medicare health and prescription drug coverage when certain events happen in their lives.
“The chances to make changes are called Special Enrollment Periods,” Pers said.
“They are important because they help people get out of what they are in and something more appropriate for their needs. So, it's a really good thing to have these.”
There are 28 events that will grant a person a Special Enrollment Period change.
“One of the ones that is popular is if you are enrolled in the State Pharmaceutical Assistance Program, in New York State that's called EPIC," she said.
“If you're enrolled in EPIC, you have one special enrollment per year to join or switch your Part D or Medicare Advantage coverage.”
EXTRA HELP PROGRAMS
If a person gets extra help paying for his Medicare Drug coverage, the Extra Help Programs allows a person to join, switch or drop Medicare drug coverage including Medicare Advantage Plans with drug coverage.
“The Extra Help Programs allow changes once during each of these periods, so it's once per quarter: January to March, April to June, July to September,” she said.
“So, the first three quarters you get a change.”
For a complete list of enrollment periods, refer to CMS Publication 11219, “Understanding Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Enrollment Periods.”
“I usually Bing or Google, CMS 11219, and it will pop up,” Pers said.
“You have to choose the .gov, so you don't get the marketing people wanting to sell you something. Google. This is great way to refer to a credible publication and actually get the whole list of how can I change my plan.”
MEDICARE PART A/PART B
There are three times during the year when people can sign up for Medicare: during their initial Enrollment Period (65th birthday or under 65 with a Social Security disability), a Special Enrollment Period or during the General Enrollment Period.
“If you don't sign up for Medicare when you're first eligible and you don't qualify for a Special Enrollment Period (SEP), you might have to wait until Medicare General Enrollment Period,” she said.
The General Enrollment Period begins Jan. 1 and runs through March 31.
“And if you enrolled during the General Enrollment Period, your coverage starts July 1 of that year,” she said.
People can learn more about Medicare Enrollment Periods by reading CMS Publication 11036, “Enrolling in Medicare Part A and Part B.”
“People have the ability to go on Medicare.gov to review their plans,” Pers said.
“They can also call us. We are the unbiased people that provide counseling and information. They can also speak to an agent, however we are about educating people and we don't really make money off what plan they decide they want to enroll in.
We just want to educate them about the options available in our region.”
MEDICARE PREVENTIVE SERVICES
Medicare provides 26 preventive services.
“You can talk to your doctor or healthcare provider to find out which preventive services are right for you and how often you need them,” Pers said.
“The best time to talk to your doctor about this is really any time, but especially during your annual wellness exam, which is actually a Medicare Preventive Service.
“You get that once every 12 months, and you can review the preventive services that are right for your needs.”
Most preventive services are covered at 100 percent.
“So you wouldn't have out-of-pocket expenses,” she said.
“The preventive services, if you do them at the scheduled you're time; you'll likely going to catch something before it gets out of control. So, it's easier to treat or prevent.”
For more information, contact the Clinton County Office for the Aging at (518)565-4620 phone or Services for the Aging Specialist Maris Pers at: marisa.pers@clintoncountygov.com
