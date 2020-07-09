KEENE — As COVID-19 shut down all manner of events this spring, Kathleen “Kathy” Recchia and the Book & Blanket Players realized they would have to rethink their annual summer musical-in-a-week program.
“When it was official that school was going to remain closed, we went fully into plan B,” said Recchia, the producer/director of the annual program. “We usually do this at Keene Central School, and I figured that if they were going to be closed through the end of the school year, they probably weren’t going to let a program happen in the summer.”
The program usually involves students taking part in a week-long process of preparing and rehearsing to perform a musical by week’s end.
This year’s virtual alternative has taken a bit longer to work on than the usual week, Recchia said, as the directorial team and students have had to navigate the challenges of recording a musical while socially distanced.
“We had to master some glitches on Zoom, recording on our phones, and things like figuring out how can we make it look like the kids are together,” Recchia said. “We had to come up with little tricks.”
On top of that, the group stayed away from copyrighted material due to concerns about rights and royalties for online productions, and created a wholly new product, “Piano Portal, a 20/20 Time Travel Musical,” using songs from the public domain.
Six of the nine students registered for this summer’s iteration of the program took up the challenge of helping write scenes to connect the songs, and have met with directors and producers once a week for the past seven weeks to work on an outline, various scenes, how the songs would fit in and be rewritten and, ultimately, a completed script, Recchia said.
Of the student participants, two are from Willsboro, one from Wilmington, one from Onchiota, one Westport, and one from Long Island, visiting her grandmother in Keene, Recchia said.
PRODUCTION
The virtual process of producing the musical has been new ground for Recchia, who said she’s only done live theatre in the past, never really working with video.
That is where a father of one of the students, Eric Klotzko, came into play.
Klotzko, one of the more “tech-savvy” people involved, Recchia said, will being handling the editing once the recording is finished.
“He’s the one I call to ask, ‘Will this work or will that work,’”Recchia said.
The first read-through took place Wednesday night, according to Recchia, and the group will put some finishing touches on the musical before they begin rehearsing and recording on July 20.
After that week, Klotzko will spend another week editing, Recchia said.
PRESENTATION
Once the finished product is made, it will be screened drive-in movie style at the former polo field at The Bark Eater Inn in Keene on Saturday, Aug. 1.
Recchia got in touch with Good Guy Productions to screen the musical after seeing news of a movie screening they did in Gabriels in June, she said.
Volunteers and directors will be on hand at the event to ensure all COVID-19 safety precautions are observed, and admission will be free with donations accepted.
Donations may be sent to the East Branch Friends of the Arts at P.O. Box 768, Keene Valley, NY 12943, and reservations for the event may be made by emailing Recchia at bookinnjay@aol.com.
Cars may start assembling at the inn at 8 p.m., and the production will begin at approximately 8:30.
Recchia was sure to thank East Branch for their work in again helping make the program happen.
“East Branch Friends of the Arts has been very supportive through our whole 10-year history, but especially this year when we have needed to get different permissions and need a different set of volunteers,” Recchia said.
Based in the Town of Keene, the group is a community-based, non-profit group dedicated to “supporting and promoting the visual and performing arts” and “developing and showcasing the community’s rich musical, artistic, literary heritage,” a release said.
The program was also awarded a Stewart’s Holiday Match grant and a grant from the Pumpkin Hill Foundation, and was made possible, in part, with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program on the New York State Council of the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.
The group plans on posting the finished play online to stream after the in-person screening, Recchia said.
