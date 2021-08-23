PLATTSBURGH -- With the start of a new school year around the corner, the Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) is reminding parents to stay on top of vaccination schedules.
“Well-child visits and recommended vaccinations help make sure children stay healthy and are protected from serious diseases,” Jaqueline Allan, Registered Professional Nurse at CCHD, said in a news release.
Receiving the required vaccinations on time throughout childhood is essential to providing immunity before children are exposed to potentially life-threatening diseases. Childhood vaccines protect against 14 serious diseases.
Children who are not protected by vaccines are more likely to get preventable diseases like measles and whooping cough. Not only are these diseases extremely contagious, they can be very serious for infants and young children.
“The recommended immunization schedule (identified by the CDC) is safe and effective,” Allan said.
“It is based on how your child’s immune system responds to vaccines at different ages, and how likely your child is to be exposed to a particular disease. This ensures your little one is protected from these diseases at exactly the right time.”
Well-child visits are essential for many reasons, including:
• tracking growth and developmental milestones
• discussing any concerns about your child’s health
• getting scheduled vaccinations to prevent illnesses
“Families have been doing their part by staying at home as much as possible to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” Allan said.
"An unfortunate result is that many children missed check-ups and recommended vaccinations.”
If your child is due for a well-child visit, call the doctor’s office and ask about the special measures they have in place and ways they are safely offering well-child visits.
Many medical offices and clinics are taking extra steps to see children safely during this time.
CCHD also recommends children 12 years of age and older receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the start of the new school year. Not only will this help protect your child from contracting the virus and potentially becoming very sick, it will also reduce the number of disruptions in learning due to exposures in school settings.
CCHD offers free COVID-19 vaccination clinics every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at its Plattsburgh office.
Parents can call 518-565-4848 to schedule an appointment for themselves or their child.
