PERU — Housewares, recreational gear, and furniture are among the offerings at Saturday’s Granny’s Attic Boutique sale at the Peru Community Church Fellowship Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Granny’s Attic started probably 10 or so years ago in one form, and then it had a few years break and we’ve been going since 2017 with a little break during the pandemic,” Barb Benkwitt, event coordinator, said.
“Now, we’re doing it twice a year and we encourage donations from anybody wants to. We start taking the donations a couple of weeks prior, and it comes from friends, family, neighbors here in the church. We price it to get it out to everybody that needs it.”
FELLOWSHIP EVENT
You might find a kitchen sink at the event, but you won’t find clothes.
“It’s a fellowship event in the sense that we all have fun doing it and seeing all these wonderful things that people donate,” she said.
“Hopefully, we’ve had good crowds that come most times. We price it so they can take it home and use it. It makes money for the church, too, but we have a good time. It’s not only Granny’s Attic’s things. We have Granny’s Garage. We have a few tools this year. Things that you can carry. We’ve just got a few things that are antique-y. And, we do it here in the Church Hall.”
On Thursday, volunteers were busy sorting and pricing items, which included a wedding ring quilt, alpine skis and an assortment of Wedgewood.
SUPPORTING MISSIONS
Proceeds support the missions and programs of the Peru Community Church.
“Sometimes, we have designated a specific mission, but this year we support things like the Backpack Program or JCEO, international missions,” Benkwitt said.
“We have some people who knit things for seafaring people that are all around the world. We have a variety of missions. For example, people donated a lot of yarn. So, that group is going to use the yarn to make blankets, hats, things like that.”
The sale averages just a little over $2,000 in the past.
“If there’s things that are left over, we don’t necessarily keep it and save it for the next sale,” she said.
“We look to the other thrift stores that are in town. I know certainly in Peru, there’s Roger’s Place and St. Vincent’s.”
Other post-sale recipients include Our Lady of Victory, Elmore SPCA, and area church thrifts.
“We try to keep it in circulation rather than in the landfill,” she said.
“We must have had probably 15 or more families that have donated things so far at least. As you can see, we have four or five people in their right now, and those are different people who would come in over the past few days. We want to keep the prices reasonable, low.”
FROM ALL OVER
The event draws people from all over.
“People from Peru, but basically anyone that love garage sales and dealers,” she said.
The sale resumes Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and items are half-price.
“We will keep it up for a little bit, so people come in and out,” Benkwitt said.
“We will clean it out in the next week or two.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.