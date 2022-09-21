PLATTSBURGH — The Office of Cannabis Management plans to host a “Get Ready, Get Set” workshop at 130 Arizona Ave. at 6 p.m. today to help eligible New Yorkers prepare applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) Licenses, which would allow them to sell cannabis in New York.
The CAURD licenses are one of the cornerstones of the New York State Seeding Opportunity Initiative announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul in March.
EQUITY ENTREPRENEURS
Through the initiative, New York’s first legal adult-use retail dispensaries will be operated by those most impacted by the enforcement of the prohibition of cannabis, and those first sales will be made with products grown by New York farmers.
These initial equity-entrepreneur retail owners must meet two prongs of eligibility to qualify for a CAURD license:
First, they must have a cannabis-related conviction that occurred prior to the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act (MRTA) on March 31, 2021, or have a parent, guardian, child, spouse or dependent with a pre-MRTA cannabis-related conviction in the State of New York.
Second, they must also have experience owning and operating a successful business in the State of New York. Empowering local farms is essential to growing an equitable cannabis industry that starts with New Yorkers.
APPLICATION WINDOW
Applicants will be able to access the application portal for a CAURD license on New York State Business Express. The Office of Cannabis Management has published an interactive resource page to help.
The application window is set to close Sept. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.