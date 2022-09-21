Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Some clouds early with showers likely late, and a thunderstorm is possible. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Some clouds early with showers likely late, and a thunderstorm is possible. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.