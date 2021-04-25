PLATTSBURGH – Mountain Lake PBS patrons can raise funds for the station while drinking cider mimosas in their kitchens with “Cook In!," a delectable 3-course culinary experience for home cooks and foodies alike.
On Sunday, May 23 at 5 p.m., participants will experience an intimate and fun, virtual cooking class with Chef Curtiss Hemm of Carriage House Cooking School based in Peru.
“We had to cancel all of our fundraisers for the year, and I wanted to have something that we could offer that could be done anywhere because we have members that are across the border, here and in Vermont,” Beth Davis, director of development, said.
“It was something that we could do with everyone. Everyone could be invited to join.”
Personally, Davis and her husband have taken cooking classes with Hemm at the Carriage House Cooking School.
“And, we have done many of his Facebook Live classes that he offered throughout the pandemic. We just really enjoyed doing them. I wanted to make sure that other people will be able to join in the fun, too.”
The Presenting Sponsor of “Cook In!” on Mountain Lake PBS is Lomanto & Provost Financial Advisors. Premiere Gourmet Sponsors are Northern Insuring Agency, UFirst Federal Credit Union, Knight Automotive, and Dannemora Federal Credit Union.
Proceeds from the event supports local programs and educational initiatives that strengthen the community.
TWO-HOUR INSTRUCTION
Via Zoom, Chef Hemm and his staff will cook along with attendees, answer questions and help everyone craft a scrumptious meal in their own kitchens.
Participants will start by preparing a sparkling maple mimosa to enjoy while they cook.
Then, a baked feta appetizer is followed by an entree of steak tagliata -- a beautifully cooked and sliced strip steak served with olive oil and bitter greens.
To bring the evening to a close, participants will enjoy a dessert of cardamom and honey yogurt with pound cake and fresh berries.
“I think it's a great fundraiser,” Hemm said.
“It gives the ability for Mountain Lake public television to connect both their Canadian communities and their U.S. communities. It's a nice member opportunity, and it's a fun experience Instead of doing a Lidia Bastianich piece that all the other stations are doing, they're going to do their own version here.”
LIVE COOKING CLASS
Hemm relaxes instructees with a cider mimosa.
“Because it can go easily with the alcohol the way I have it written or it can be made into mock-tail simple with substitution of sparkling apple juice or apple cider instead of hard cider," he said.
"Very simple and omit the brandy. Those who want to have a cocktail, they can have a cocktail. Those who want to have a nonalcoholic beverage can have a nonalcoholic beverage. Very easy.”
The mimosa celebrates local apple cider and maple syrup.
“It celebrates a local distillery, Murray's Fools because we're going to use their La Pomme de Lac brandy,” he said.
“So that's a celebration of where I am in Peru. Quebec has also a perfect climate for apples, and they make wonderful brandies. So that is a celebration on both sides of the border.”
Cheese is also important to both economies on the borderlands.
“I chose a baked feta dish, so there's goat cheese there,” he said.
“I'm going to use cheese from Asgaard (Farm & Dairy). It's FET.A.CCOMPLI. We're going to bake it. I'm going to use some tomatoes, olive oil, rosemary, possibly fresh oregano instead of rosemary. I haven't decided that yet. We're going to bake that, and that changes two things.
"It changes the texture. It puffs up, so it becomes soft and spreadable. And then, it lowers the salinity of it. The salinity kind of drops down with the heat.”
Hemm suggests to place the baked feta on a platter, tear bread chunks and scrape from the platter.
MAIN ENTREE
The steak tagliata is an Italian preparation of a large steak.
“Served rare to medium rare,” Hemm said.
“Almost always served on bed of greens with some side form of starch. I believe we're going to do plank Yukon gold potatoes. The reason I chose the Yukon gold is when I plank them, I crisp them up on the outside, but the inside is super creamy, nice texture. The sweetness of those potatoes goes really well with the arugula. That has a big drizzle of olive oil. We'll throw chopped herbs on top of that. Super nice.”
For dessert, Zoom the “Cook In' May 23.
“There's ton of techniques along the way,” Hemm said.
“It's the same style that we do for our online classes. We would rather teach someone technique than we would a specific recipe.”
TO PARTICIPATE
WHAT: Mountain Lake PBS presents "Cook In" with Chef Curtiss Hemm of the Carriage House Cooking School.
WHEN: 5 p.m., Sunday, May 23.
RESERVATIONS: For the virtual cooking class can be made with a $75 donation. Whether it’s for date night or a small dinner party, one reservation may cover multiple people at the same location. A printable recipe packet and shopping list will be sent to participants in advance of the class. Supporters can learn more and make their reservations at https://mountainlake.org/cookin.
