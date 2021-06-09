CUMBERLAND HEAD – Mary Nunn leaves Hawaii to attend the Champlain Park-Cumberland Head Reunion on June 19.
“There are probably about 150 families that we grew up together in Champlain Park, and we have maintained our friendship for over 50 years,” Cheri Orr, an event organizer and Georgia resident, said.
“I thought it would be nice to put a reunion together of people that have lived in Champlain Park and Cumberland Head from the 1960s all the way up to the late 1980s.
Approximately 60 people have confirmed their attendance for the event, which will be held at the Cumberland Bay State Park pavilion.
“Kent and Craig LaPier have a horse and buggy they have volunteered to be able to give rides to people,” she said.
“We're are going to be having a band there. We are going to be having games like corn hole, badminton, volleyball. We're going to be doing photographs to be able to create a book of the families and house numbers from the park that they lived in.”
'BEST LIFESTYLE'
These long friendships were forged over good old-fashioned fun such as ice skating, bike rides to the Bay View Dairy and playing outside until the porch lights came on.
“It was the best lifestyle that you could possibly have,” Cheri said.
“You leave the entrance of Cumberland Head, and you're looking at the lake with Whiteface Mountain right in the backdrop. It was like the most beautiful lifestyle that anybody could have and to be able to have over 100 people that have remained friends with fantastic memories. It's just been great.”
Some of the original homeowners, the parents' generation, will be in attendance.
“We got there in 1962,” she said.
“Champlain Park was tract homes for the VA, for people that were military. I didn't realize until later on when I was older, there's probably over 300 homes and there were two of us where we were the only child. The Nunns had 11 children, but most had four, seven, eight different kids in a family.”
PARTY CENTRAL
Orr lived with her parents, Larry and Emilie Lushia, at 24 Mohegan Lane.
Her father served in the U.S. Navy and was union president at the Imperial Wallpaper Mill.
Her mother was a schoolteacher for 35 years at Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
“Because I was an only child, I guess my family had a little bit more money than the rest,” Cheri said.
“We had in-ground pool and a fire pit and horseshoes and a volleyball net. So every weekend, we would have different people come to our house and have parties. It was like our house was the central party house.”
Her parents purchased new cars every two years, and they put on an addition to their house.
“We always had the new carpet, the new everything, and everybody always loved the house,” she said.
REALITY CHECK
Two years ago, Cheri, and her husband, Jeff, visited her childhood address in Champlain Park.
“It was actually run down, and nobody was living in there,” she said.
“When we went to visit, I could not believe the condition of it. It was a sorry, sorry sight. When we were there we went to the backyard, and they had buried the pool. The pool was filled in. The fence was knocked down. The neighbor saw us walking around.”
Orr attended Cumberland Head Elementary School and graduated in the Beekmantown Central School Class of 1982.
“I went to school in Florida, and graduated in 1984 from a two-year school there,” Cheri said.
“Moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma and married my husband, who owned a dating service. It opened in 1981. It's called Single Station. He said he would not ever date anybody, so he hired me. I worked for him, and we ended up getting married. We sold the business and came to Georgia. My husband opened up a mortgage company. I do personal health care, taking care of elderly.”
MEMORY LANE
The mother of four and grandmother of two still looks fondly back on her halcyon youth in Champlain Park.
“We would go swimming, water skiing, camping, softball,” she said.
“We would go on little trips to Story Town, Gas Light Village in Lake George, Grandby Zoo was in Montreal.”
Hours were spent bowling or visiting the YMCA.
“We always went to Bay View Diary,” Cheri said.
“We got our candy bars down there and our milk, and we would go swimming and have bonfires down there and fishing.
“Now days, it's like kids own laptops and computers and they can't even go outside. It's crazy. I just think about how we had so many friends. You walk outside and you can have anywhere from 10 to 30 kids to play with. It was the best life. It was really the best life.”
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
It wasn't until she was older that friends told her what an impact her family's generosity had on their lives.
Since she was an only child, her parents allowed her to bring two friends along on their family excursions.
“Because the families had a lot of children, they had hand-me-down clothes, and they didn't go out to eat, or they didn't go to these places,” she said.
“If we went to Florida to Disney World or Burlington or Montreal, we always brought people with us. My family, I guess, would help bless a lot of other families going out to dinner and stuff. It shed light on me that I didn't realize that.”
On June 19, the Orrs' RV will be parked in the Cumberland Bay Park.
“It's pretty much an all-day thing,” Cheri said.
“It's from 10 until everybody has to leave. For anybody that grew up in Champlain Park or Cumberland Head that would like to catch-up with friends, feel free to stop by, anywhere from 10 o'clock on throughout the day. It's free food, drink and dessert.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.