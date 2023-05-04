LAKE PLACID — “Geography of Grace” choreographer Tiffany Rea-Fisher’s new dance film premieres Tuesday evening at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts.
Before August 2020, Rea-Fisher, executive artistic director of EMERGE125, didn’t know the historic John Brown Farm existed.
“Originally, I was in the area getting ready to film the welcome video for FISU, the winter games,” she said.
“Those games got canceled, but I was originally supposed to do the choreography for the closing ceremony. The host country does the ceremony, and you welcome the new country, which was the U.S. and also Lake Placid. I was in the area about to film that video when everything shut down.”
Rea-Fisher was in Lake Placid with half of her company, and the other half was en route on a bus.
“The Lake Placid Center for the Arts said ‘Well, you’re here. Can we commission something from you? What do you want to make?’” she said.
“I was like, I don’t know. As I was looking for inspiration, I wasn’t finding anything that really landed with me. I kept finding things about the Lady of the Lake and all that. But that’s not what to make a piece about. Then somebody said do you know that the abolitionist John Brown, his farm is here in Lake Placid. I couldn’t believe it. I had been coming up for almost two decades at that point, and I never knew about the farm. No one mentioned it.”
LPCA connected the choreographer to Martha Swan, executive director of John Brown Lives!
“She took me on a tour and I told her I’m in this funny predicament in the sense that I came here to do one thing,” Rea-Fisher said.
“I’m trying to pivot on a dime but I have this idea that I think might work and off we went. This piece is finally premiering. You’ll see in the piece dancers because it kind of jumps back and forth between the reality of the descendant visiting the farm and going to the exhibits as one would and having these surreal moments where the farm comes alive through movement around them. But in those everyday scenes, the dancers are all masked. Everyone is masked because it was right in the heart of the pandemic.”
‘ON THE FLY’
The film’s concept is that a John Brown descendant visits the farm and because of their blood connection, the farm then comes to life through movement and through dance around the descendant.
In the summer of 2020, Geography of Grace was filmed onsite by filmmaker by Moti Margolin.
“He’s our resident videographer, so he’s been to the North Country with us numerous times,” Rea-Fisher said.
“It was amazing because none of us knew what to expect. We were just going on the fly because what we had come up to do had just been turned on its head. Every morning, Moti and I would talk about what the shot list would be, what we’re trying to accomplish, and then every night, we would look at the dailies and try to edit as we go, knowing that we had, I think, only four days. The whole process was four days, and we had one day for either re-shoots or if the weather was bad. We had originally set out to make a three-minute welcome film and ended up making a 30-minute dance film on a totally different subject. In an afternoon, it turned over completely.”
PROFOUND EXPERIENCE
Dancing on the ground of the historic farm was an emotional experience for the dancers of EMERGE125.
“My company is mixed,” Rea-Fisher said.
“We have a good ethnic representation of who is there, but what binds us together is our core values and that belief in shared humanity. So being at a place where knowing that someone was willing to put down their life for someone that looked so different from them is a really powerful statement. So, we wanted to do that place and this story proud, even though we were coming at it from a very abstract and artistic lens. We wanted to make sure that we were doing it justice.” They talked a lot about why this place was special and what it meant to each of them to be able to create something and bring that history back to the forefront.
“That was really special because lots of times history can just be that,” she said.
“It lives in the past, and people don’t understand how it relates to them. Hopefully, it will bring that past back into our future and create maybe people that continue to fight for justice that are in this region.”
FINDING A NAME
Rea-Fisher is notoriously terrible at naming her own pieces. “I think part of that is when you’re making art, you’re so close to it,” she said.
“Sometimes you don’t know what it is until you you a little bit of distance. For many, many years, my husband, he’s a former dancer, I would show him what I was making and he would help me name the pieces because he could look at it and understand. He would hear me. I would talk to him about what it was.”
Geography of Grace’s muse was Rea-Fisher’s musical collaborator, Erica “Twelve45” Lewis-Blunt, a composer, DJ and sound designer.
“She’s the last person that I speak to before I go to sleep, and the first person I speak to when I wake up,” she said.
“I was telling her about the piece, and I asked her, ‘Can you help me name this? It was made from such a frantic place, you know, like just pure panic. I’m too close to see this. I can’t. I can’t. She had me talk about what my hopes for this and what I wanted people to get out of this. I kept talking about this place. She said it feels like geography needs to be in the name. I feel like we just liked the alliteration of Geography of Grace.”
Lewis-Blunt So put together three names for Rea-Fisher.
“And Geography of Grace, I thought was so beautiful,” she said.
“I really loved how it just rolled off the tongue, so we went with that. and the piece starts with a master shot from Whiteface just overlooking the farm, and when the title ‘Geography of Grace’ came up over that shot, I knew that, yep, that’s the title.”
TAKEAWAY
Rea-Fisher hopes local viewers walk away with some hometown pride.
“With that understanding that allyship is in the soil here,” she said.
“It’s part of the history of this place. Because I know that lots of people worry about a misstep and not saying the right thing, but progress is literally in the soil here. I hope people walk away wanting to if they haven’t visited the farm in awhile, I hope to get some people back at the farm. It’s a real sacred place and a real special place. I hope that it perks up some interest in the farm itself as well.”
