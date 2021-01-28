Geek priest & retired priest drop podcast Feb. 16

TICONDEROGA – COVID has affected everything in life even the way people worship.
“At churches, we've had to change the way we do things in church just to make people safe so they can come to Mass,” the Rev. Christopher J. Looby, pastor of St. Mary's Church of Ticonderoga, said.
“A lot of people are not coming to church because they are still afraid to go because of COVID.”
This year the Lenten season begins on Feb. 17 and ends on April 3.
“Lent is coming up, and Lent is the time for prayer, fasting and alms giving, so that we can grow close closer to God in time for Easter,” he said.
“Part of the prayer part is parish missions are very popular during the Lenten season. A lot of churches just cannot have them this year.”
INNER GEEK
Looby has been a podcaster for years, and uses his skills to defy the limitations of COVID.
“I've always been an internet geek, a computer geek,” he said.
“Since the beginning of this whole internet craze, I've always seen the internet as a powerful tool to spread the gospel and to do church work and to connect people to their parishes.”
POPULAR PRIEST
Looby launches the "Lenten Parish Mission Podcast" hosted by the Rev. J. Roger McGuinness.
The retired McGuinness has been a priest of the Diocese of Ogdensburg for more than 50 years.
He has been a pastor, seminary and university professor, retreat master, college chaplain and vocation director.
Catholics in Plattsburgh will fondly remember him as pastor of Our Lady of Victory, St. John the Baptist and St. John the XXXIII churches.
He was also active in the Plattsburgh Ecumenical Council.
Though retired from active ministry, he continues to write and give spiritual direction.
“Father McGuinness that is is well known for doing retreats and missions,” Looby said.
“I've asked him to do weekly reflections on the Sunday gospel readings during the season of Lent.”
SOLEMNITY OF ST. JOSEPH
The Feast of St. Joseph is coming up on March 19.
“Pope Francis has declared this year 2021 as the year of St. Joseph,” Looby said.
“Bishop LaValley of the Diocese of Ogdensburg has consecrated the diocese to St. Joseph. So. Father McGuinness has also graciously offered to give reflection on the Feast of St. Joseph on March 19.”
PLAYER ACCESS
Listeners access the podcasts, starting on Feb. 16 at /www.route74catholics.org/fatherroger.
“All they have to do is just press play, and they can listen to the podcast,” Looby said.
“It's also going to be offered on the major podcast platforms – Apple Podcast, Google Podcast and Spotify.”
Behind the scenes, Looby will travel from Ticonderoga each week to record a weekly episode with McGuinness.
“Then, I will take them back to my home in Ticonderoga, do some post production on the files and then I'll post them each week after they're done,” Looby said.
“I'm very excited about it, and Father McGuinness is, too.”
For more information please contact Fr. Christopher J. Looby, pastor of St. Mary's Church of Ticonderoga, at 518-585-7144 or at: pastor@route74catholics.org.
