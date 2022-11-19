PLATTSBURGH — Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh has closed its office at 77 Plaza Boulevard.
Beginning November 28, Drs. Eugene Cassone and John Homer will see patients at their temporary office located at 210 Cornelia St., Suite 303.
Together with Dr. Young-Mee Lee, they will practice under a new name, CVPH Gastroenterology as part of the CVPH Medical Group.
“Dr. Cassone, Dr. Homer and their team bring a wealth of experience in caring for patients with common, complex and chronic digestive conditions and their dedication to excellent patient care to the CVPH Medical Group,” Thomas Saul, University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Regional Vice President of Practice Operations, said.
“We’re so pleased to welcome them to CVPH and are excited to continue building our Gastroenterology team with Dr. Lee.”
The Plaza Boulevard office space will undergo renovations that include updates designed to enhance the patient and staff experience. The scope and timeline for the project are still being finalized.
While the office relocates, colonoscopies, endoscopies and other gastroenterological procedures will take place as scheduled.
The phone, 518-825-4437, and fax, 518-825-4435, numbers remain the same.
