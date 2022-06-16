PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices across the nation continue to rise for the eighth consecutive week, rising 15.7 cents in a week to $5.01 per gallon.
According to Gasbuddy data compiled from more than 11 million price reports from over 150,000 gas stations in the US, the national average is up 57.1 cents compared to a month ago, and $1.97 higher than it was a year ago.
FIRST TIME OVER $5 ON AVERAGE
For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reaching the $5 per gallon mark as nearly every one of the nation’s 50 states saw prices jump. For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but we are still just one potential jolt to supply away from heading even higher, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand’s rise, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”
According to Gasbuddy data, the national demand for fuel rose 2.7% last week.
The most common gas price encountered by motorist is up 50 cents from a week ago standing at $4.99 per gallon. The top 10% of stations average a reported price of $6.19/gal, with the lower 10% reporting an average price per gallon at $4.43
The states with the highest reported gas price per gallon are California at $6.42, Nevada at $5.65 and Illinois at $5.63.
In contrast, the states that have the lowest reported prices are Georgia at $4.47, Mississippi at $4.52, and Arkansas at $4.53.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Monday, June 13 these are prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Malone: Stewart’s Shop on East Main Street — $4.98
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $4.91
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas and Go — $4.95
Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $4.99
Schuyler Falls: Rock’s Grocery Store — $4.99
Rouses Point: Stewart’s Shop — $5.07
Lake Placid: Mobil on Main Street — $5.09
