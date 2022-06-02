PLATTSBURGH — Average national gas prices are fluctuating for the sixth consecutive week, rising 0.9 cents to $4.60 per gallon today.
According to Gasbuddy data compiled from over 11 million individual reports of more than 150,000 gas station prices nationwide, the average price for a gallon has risen 42.8 cents compared to a month ago and in a year it has risen $1.56
“After several weeks of soaring gas prices, last week saw prices nationally slow down ahead of Memorial Day, but I’m afraid the good news ends there,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said.
“As a result of the continued decline in gasoline inventories in recent weeks, wholesale gas prices surged last week, which will likely boost prices at the pump in short order.”
The most common gas price across the country is $4.29, a 20 cent decrease from last week. According to GasBuddy, the top 10% of gas stations average $4.88 per gallon with the lower 10% averaging $4.01 per.
HIGHS AND LOWS
According to GasBuddy’s data, the states with the highest gas price averages are California at $6.14, Hawaii at $5.42 per gallon, and Nevada which is currently averaging $5.27.
On the lower end, Georgia is averaging $4.12 per gallon, Arkansas at $4.13, and Kansas at $4.14 for a gallon.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Wednesday evening, local gas stations stated these prices for a gallon of regular gas:
Malone: Stewart’s Shop on East Main Street — $4.73
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $4.74
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas and Go — $4.69
Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $4.79
Shuyler Falls: Rock’s Grocery Store — $4.89
Peru: Liberty’s Garage — $4.79
Rouses Point: Stewart’s Shop — $4.73
Lake Placid: Mobil on Main Street — $4.72
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.