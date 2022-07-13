Gas prices saw a decrease for the fourth week in a row this week, dropping 12.8 cents from a week ago to $4.66 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data compiled from price reports of over 150,000 gas stations across the country, the national average has dropped 34.4 cents in a month, but is still $1.54 per gallon higher than a year ago.
“The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020. Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don’t surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong. But we’re not completely out of the woods yet – we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline. There remains the risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue.”
Compared to the Independence Day holiday, demand saw a drop last week according to GasBuddy Demand data. The National weekly demand fell 4.2%.
The most commonly encountered price per gallon by motorists is $4.29, down 20 cents from last week. The top 10% of gas stations reported an average price per gallon of $5.89 while the bottom 10% reported an average of $3.98.
California, Hawaii and Alaska take the spot for states with the highest price per gallon at $6.08, $5.59 and $5.48 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are South Carolina at $4.14, Mississippi at $4.17 and Georgia at $4.18.
As of Wednesday, July 13 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Malone: Stewart’s Shop on East Main Street — $4.49
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $4.58
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas and Go — $4.58
Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $4.59
Peru: Stewarts on Main Street — $4.69
Rouses Point: Stewart’s Shop — $4.57
