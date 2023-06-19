PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices rise as the national average is up 5.6 cents from a week ago to $3.57 per gallon, and in New York prices have fallen 1.5 cents to an average of $3.65 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data, gas prices in New York State are 1.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 135.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“We’ve seen some hefty gas price increases in several states in the Great Lakes and in Florida. These areas saw prices jump up in line with behaviors that see such jumps every couple of weeks.
“Exacerbating these routine jumps was government data that showed the third straight week with U.S. gasoline demand over the critical 9-million-barrel-per-day mark, putting upward pressure on average prices in other areas as well,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“With the Fed meeting this week to potentially alter interest rates again, we could see some turbulence in oil markets, potentially impacting states where gas prices were quiet this week, while the states that saw a big jump last week could see some moderate relief in the week ahead. The good news has continued for average diesel prices, which again fell last week to their lowest since early 2022, helping to relieve some pressure on hard-hit consumers of diesel.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for U.S. retail gasoline fell 2.2 percent last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is up 10 cents at $3.49. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $4.80 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $2.96.
California, Washington and Hawaii average the highest prices per gallon at $4.85, $4.75 and $4.72.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Mississippi at $2.94, Louisiana at $3.05 and Alabama at $3.09.
As of Thursday, June 15 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country:
Plattsburgh:
Sam’s Club — $3.61
Sunoco (Margaret Street) — $3.63
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.63
Mountain Mart — $3.71
Shell — $3.69
Stewart’s Shops (4717 US9) — $3.69
Stewart’s Shops (7137 US9) — $3.69
Stewart’s Shops (Rugar Street) — $3.69
St. Armand’s — $3.71
Peru:
Mobil (Bear Swamp Road) — $3.73
Liberty’s Garage — $3.75
Lake Placid:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.91
Mobil — $3.95
Saranac Lake:
Stewart’s Shops (Bloomingdale Ave) — $3.95
Mobil (Broadway) — $3.97
Mobil (Lake Flower Avenue) — $3.97
Champlain:
Sunoco — $3.79
Morrisonville:
Manny Petroleum — $3.64
Beekmantown:
Mobil (Spellman Road) — $3.73
