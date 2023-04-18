PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices rose for a third consecutive week with the national average up 7.6 cents from a week ago to $3.65 per gallon, and in New York State 7.2 cents to $3.57 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data, the national average is 22.1 cents higher than a year ago, and in New York State, 17.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 56.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“With oil prices touching their highest level of 2023 at nearly $83 per barrel, the national average price of gasoline has continued to inch higher, with 45 of the nation’s 50 states seeing prices rise over the last week. While the rising price of oil is likely the largest factor in rising gas prices, seasonal impacts continue to also exert pressure on prices,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“With the Northeast making the final step in the transition to summer gasoline this week, states in that region should expect a sharp rise in gasoline prices over the next week or two. Every other region has already seen the final step in the transition occur, so while other areas will see prices continue to slowly rise, the Northeast is likely to see a pretty hefty jump of 15-40 cents per gallon soon. Oil prices remain a wildcard, but we’re likely a few weeks away from seeing the national average peak. Whether it hits $4 per gallon or not is still perhaps a 50/50 chance.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for U.S. retail gasoline rose 1.4 percent last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is $3.59. The top 10 percent of gas stations have a reported average of $4.78 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $3.15.
California, Hawaii and Arizona average the highest prices per gallon at $4.87, $4.76 and $4.52 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Mississippi at $3.14, Arkansas at $3.22 and Louisiana at $3.27.
According to Gasbuddy data, Motorists spend $483 million on federal gasoline taxes every week, or $25 billion every year, while state taxes amount to $145 million per day, totaling $53 billion per year.
COSTS BY STATE
States with the highest and lowest state gasoline taxes:
Highest:
California, 86.55c per gallon
Illinois, 78.0c per gallon
Pennsylvania, 77.1c per gallon
Hawaii, 70.1c per gallon
New Jersey, 69.1c per gallon
Lowest:
Alaska, 33.5c per gallon
Mississippi, 37.2c per gallon
New Mexico, 37.3c per gallon
Arizona, 37.4c per gallon
Missouri, 38.3c per gallon
“While most Americans blame oil companies or gas stations for the high price of gasoline, few remember the portion Uncle Sam takes at the gas pump: 18.4 cents on every gallon in federal gas tax. But most states take even more than that and may not disclose at the pump how much tax is charged per gallon, causing motorists to target gas stations or oil companies instead of disclosing they are charging an average of 38.7 cents on every gallon,” De Haan said.
“Some states pinch motorists even more by having a percentage-based sales tax on gasoline. When gas prices hit a record last year, states saw money rolling in around the clock, in some places more than ever before.”
LOCAL COSTS
As of Tuesday, April 18 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Plattsburgh:
Sunoco ( Margaret Street) — $3.57
Stewart’s Shops ( Rugar Street) — $3.69
Stewart’s Shops ( South Catherine Street) — $3.79
Stewart’s Shops ( 7137 US 9) — $3.71
St. Armond’s — $3.73
Mountain Mart — $3.73
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.57
Sam’s Club — $3.57
Peru:
Liberty’s Garage — $3.69
Dannemora:
Stewart’s Shop ( Cook Street) — $3.78
Saranac Lake:
Mobil ( Lakeflower Avenue) — $4.11
Lake Placid:
Stewart’s Shop’s ( Saranac Avenue) — $3.93
Morrisonville:
Manny’s Petroleum — $3.63
Beekmantown:
Mobil — $3.73
