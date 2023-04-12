PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices rose for a second week with the national average up 8.8 cents from a week ago to $3.57 per gallon, and in New York State they are up 7.4 cents to $3.50.
According to GasBuddy data, the national average is 52.6 cents lower than a year ago and in New York State, 7.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 68.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“The national average price of gasoline has continued its relatively slow climb, with 44 states seeing average gasoline prices climb over the last week. Prices are being pulled up not only due to continued increases in demand as temperatures warm, but also pressure from oil prices, which have risen over 20% in the last month, primarily driven by OPEC’s surprise decision a week ago to cut oil production,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“Expect the upward trend to continue through much of the rest of spring, but once the transition to summer gasoline and refinery maintenance are behind us, April and May jumps could bring June slumps. However, for diesel, the news continues to be good, with the national average price of diesel continuing to drop, now at its narrowest difference to gasoline in over 13 months.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for US retail gasoline fell 3.1% last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is $3.49. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $4.68 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $3.09.
California, Hawaii and Arizona average the highest prices per gallon at $4.82, $4.74 and $4.33 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Mississippi at $3.11, Arkansas at $3.16 and Kansas at $3.18.
LOCAL COSTS
As of Tuesday, April 11, these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Plattsburgh:
Stewart’s Shops ( Rugar Street) — $3.69
Stewart’s Shops ( Cornelia Street) — $3.73
Stewart’s Shops ( South Catherine Street) — $3.73
Stewart’s Shops ( 7137 US-9) — $3.73
Sunoco ( Margaret Street) — $3.47
Sam’s Club — $3.49
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.49
Mountain Mart — $3.69
St. Armond’s — $3.69
Zoom Fuels — $3.44
Morrisonville:
Manny’s Petroleum — $3.59
Saranac Lake:
Stewart’s Shops ( Bloomingdale Avenue) — $3.87
Mobil ( Broadway) — $3.89
Dannemora:
Stewart’s Shop ( Cook Street) — $3.68
Peru:
Liberty’s Garage — $3.69
Stewart’s Shops ( Main Street) — $3.73
