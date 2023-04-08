PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices rose again with the national average up 8.7 cents from a week ago to $3.49 per gallon and up 5.2 cents in New York State at $3.43 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data, the national average is 68.9 cents lower than a year ago, and in New York State, 3.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 83.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“With oil prices continuing their climb last week, gasoline prices were pushed higher across much of the country. But, the real headline happened this weekend when OPEC+ members unexpectedly decided to cut over a million barrels per day of oil production, sending oil prices back over $80 per barrel. More significant jumps at the pump are likely coming down the pipeline,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“While demand has been somewhat soft this spring, the move to cut oil production ahead of the busiest months for consumption certainly sends a message that OPEC+ countries are aligned in their desire for consumers to pay more. While the initial impact to consumers could be 10 to 20 cents at the pump, there could be further developments in the days or weeks ahead that enhance the impact, especially as motorists prepare for the summer driving season.”
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in New York was priced at $2.52 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $4.19 per gallon
Historical gasoline prices in New York and the national average going back ten years:
April 3, 2022: $4.26 per gallon (U.S. Average: $4.17 per gallon)
April 3, 2021: $2.90 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.87 per gallon)
April 3, 2020: $2.29 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.91 per gallon)
April 3, 2019: $2.74 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.72 per gallon)
April 3, 2018: $2.75 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.66 per gallon)
April 3, 2017: $2.43 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.33 per gallon)
April 3, 2016: $2.16 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.06 per gallon)
April 3, 2015: $2.55 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.40 per gallon)
April 3, 2014: $3.75 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.56 per gallon)
April 3, 2013: $3.89 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.64 per gallon)
LOCAL COSTS
As of Thursday, April 6 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Plattsburgh:
Stewart’s Shops (7137 US-9) — $3.67
Stewart’s Shops (4717 US-9) — $3.69
Stewart’s Shops (Rugar Street) — $3.59
Sam’s Club — $3.36
Sunoco (Margaret Street) — $3.39
Sunoco (Hammond Lane) — $3.59
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.39
St. Armond’s — $3.69
CitGo — $3.79
Saranac Lake:
Stewart’s Shop — $3.81
Mobil (Broadway) — $3.89
Mobil (Lake Flower) — $3.89
Peru:
Liberty’s Garage — $3.69
Keeseville:
Stewart’s Shops (Main Street) — $3.69
Chazy:
Stewart’s Shop — $3.69
Morrisonville:
Manny Petroleum — $3.62
Beekmantown:
Mobil — $3.69
