PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices rose for a fifth week with the national average up 2.5 cents to $3.82 per gallon, and in New York state, prices are up 1.4 cents since last week and stands at $3.88 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data, gas prices in New York state are 24.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and 41.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“The national average price of gasoline continues to hold near the highest level we’ve seen since last October, touching $3.84 per gallon. It could climb slightly higher as we get closer to Labor Day, as oil prices remain under pressure from recent OPEC+ production cuts,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“While July CPI data looked pretty good with energy prices well below their year-ago level, August data isn’t going to look nearly as friendly. Gasoline prices stand just over a dime away from rising back above their year-ago level—something that is definitely possible by the closing summer holiday.
“In addition, the largest refinery in the Midwest moved up its seasonal maintenance to several weeks earlier than expected, causing a somewhat unexpected jump at the pump in the Great Lakes. Motorists will likely see a mixed bag at the pump this week, with a few states seeing prices fall slightly, while others will see the opposite.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for U.S. retail gasoline fell 1.6 percent last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is $3.69. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $5.02 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $3.28.
California, Washington and Hawaii average the highest prices per gallon at $5.11, $4.98 and $4.76 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Mississippi at $3.29, Louisiana at $3.40 and Alabama at $3.41.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, Aug. 15, these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country:
Plattsburgh:
Sunoco (Margaret Street) — 3.79
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.79
Stewart’s Shops (Cornelia Street) — $3.99
Stewart’s Shops (Rugar Street) — $3.94
Mountain Mart — $3.99
Mobil (Miller Street) — $3.99
Maplefields (US Avenue) — $3.99
Mobil (NY-3) — $3.99
Mobil (NY-22) — $3.93
Buck’s Plaza (Cash Only) — $3.84
VP Racing Fuels — $3.89
Champlain:
Sunoco — $3.99
Mobil — $3.99
Peru:
Liberty’s Garage — $3.94
Mobil (Bear Swamp Road) — $3.94
Saranac Lake:
Stewart’s Shops (Bloomingdale Avenue) — $4.09
Mobil (Lake Flower Avenue) — $4.13
Chazy:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.99
Westport:
Mobil — $4.19
