PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices are on the rise again with the national average up 16.5 cents to $3.72 per gallon, and in New York state, prices are up 12 cents since last week and stand at $3.78 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data, gas prices in New York State are 13.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 68.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“Gas prices suddenly soared over the last week due to heat-related refinery outages that impacted some of the largest refineries in the country, at a time when summer gasoline demand peaks and as gasoline inventories slid to their lowest July level since 2015,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“In addition, oil prices surged to their highest level in months, rising to over $80 per barrel due to SPR releases coming to an end and concerns over cuts in supply from Saudi Arabia and Russia, the second and third largest oil producers in the world. Motorists have seen average gasoline and diesel prices rise at the fastest pace in over a year, but the rise seen in the last week should now start slowing. However, as we get ever closer to the peak of hurricane season, any new issues could easily push the national average over $4 per gallon for the first time in 2023. Drivers may want to brace for potentially higher prices yet.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for U.S. retail gasoline fell 0.9 percent last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is up 20 cents from last week at $3.49. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $4.82 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $3.25.
California, Washington and Hawaii average the highest prices per gallon at $4.95, $4.90 and $4.70 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Mississippi at $3.24, Louisiana at $3.33 and Alabama at $3.34.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, August 1 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country:
Plattsburgh:
Sam’s Club — $3.73
Sunoco (Margaret Street) — $3.75
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.79
Mobil (Miller Street) — $3.93
Maplefields (US Avenue) — $3.99
Maplefields (Military Turnpike) — $3.99
Maplefields (State Rte 3) — $3.99
Mobil (State Rte 22) — $3.93
Stewart’s Shops (S Catherine Street) — $3.99
Stewart’s Shops (US-9) — $3.99
Stewart’s Shops (State Rte 3) — $3.99
Shell (State Rte 3) — $3.99
CITGO (US Avenue) — $3.99
Peru:
Liberty’s Garage — $3.89
Mobil (Bear Swamp Road) — $3.99
Stewart’s Shops — $3.99
Saranac Lake:
Mobil (Lake Flower Avenue) — $3.99
Mobil (Broadway) — $3.99
Stewart’s Shops (Bloomingdale Avenue) — $3.99
Lake Placid:
Stewart’s Shops (Saranac Avenue) — $3.99
Mobil (Main Street) — $3.99
Stewart’s Shops (Main Street) — $3.99
Rouses Point:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.95
Chazy:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.99
