PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices rise again with the national average up 3.4 cents to $3.53 per gallon, and in New York State prices are down 0.5 cents since last week and stands at $3.63 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data, gas prices in New York State are 1.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 103.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“With oil prices rising to $75 per barrel last week, the highest level in months, the national average price of gasoline saw similar upward pressure, with a little over half of the nation’s states seeing gas prices rise last week,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“While the price increases could continue into this week, I would expect them to be fairly mild, with the national average likely staying in the $3.50-$3.60 range that we’ve been stuck in since April for the coming week and likely into next week as well.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for US retail gasoline rose 1.6 percent last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists remains unchanged at $3.29. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $4.79 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $2.92.
Washington, California and Hawaii average the highest prices per gallon at $4.88, $4.87 and $4.66 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Mississippi at $2.99, Tennessee at $3.08 and Alabama at $3.10
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, July 18 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country:
Plattsburgh:
Sam’s Club — $3.61
Sunoco (Margaret Street) — $3.63
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.63
Zoom Fuels — $3.62
Shell (Archie Bordeau Road) — $3.69
Stewart’s Shops (Cornelia Street) — $3.66
Stewart’s Shops (Rugar Street) — $3.69
Stewart’s Shops (809 State Rte 3) — $3.76
Stewart’s Shops (7137 US9) — $3.74
Mobil (4319 State Rte 22) — $3.69
St. Armand’s — $3.76
Sunoco (State Rte 3) — $3.76
Mountain Mart — $3.76
CITGO (US Ave) — $3.83
Saranac Lake:
Mobil (Lake Flower Avenue) — $3.93
Mobil (Broadway) — $3.93
Stewart’s Shops (Bloomingdale Avenue) — $3.97
Champlain:
Sunoco — $3.79
Lake Placid:
Mobil — $3.89
Morrisonville:
Manny Petroleum — $3.69
Rouses Point:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.79
Schroon Lake:
Sunoco — $3.89
Tupper Lake:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.93
