PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices have seen a rise for first time in a month, jumping 6.2 cents from a week ago to $3.78 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data, the national average is down 11.5 cents from a month ago, but 37.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“Just over half of the nation’s 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last week, pulling the national average back up for the time being due to big jumps in the Great Lakes and continued increases in New England and mid-Atlantic states,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“For now, the rise in the Great Lakes, brought on by tight supply, has already started to ease, and declines should start again. In the northeastern U.S., prices are likely to inch up a bit more. National diesel supply remains tight, but supplies of diesel did see a slight rise last week.
“The majority of stations, especially away from the East Coast and Northeast, should have very few issues with diesel supply, though some stations in those regions could see diesel delivery times slip. Brief outages at a limited number of stations are possible, but with refineries continuing to churn out product and maintenance wrapping up, I’m optimistic the situation will improve.”
According to GasBuddy demand data, U.S. retail gasoline demand dropped 3.2% last week.
The most common price per gallon motorists can expect is $3.39 per gallon, the top 10% of gas stations have reported an average of $5.23 per gallon, the bottom 10% report $3.01.
California, Hawaii and Nevada are the states with the highest prices per gallon, standing at $5.35, $5.13 and $4.91 respectively.
The states with the lowest prices are Georgia at $3.08, Texas at $3.13 and Mississippi at $3.17 per gallon.
As of Friday, Nov. 11, these are gas prices motorists can expect around the North Country:
Malone: Stewarts Shop on East Main Street — $3.89
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $3.88
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.88
Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart — $4.88
Plattsburgh: Sam’s Club — $3.78
Peru: Liberty’s Garage — $4.05
Port Henry: Stewarts Shop — $4.09
Dannemora: Stewarts Shop — $4.05
