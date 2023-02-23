PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices plateau after a two week increase, the national average is unchanged from a week ago to $3.37 per gallon and in New York State $3.44.
According to GasBuddy data, the national average is 2.7 cents lower than a month ago and 14.5 cents lower than a year ago and in New York State, 1.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 28.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“Motorists across many areas of the country have seen gas prices inching down for another week, while some states have moved higher. We’ve seen some refinery challenges in pockets of the country, while others are starting the transition to summer gasoline, weighing on prices. For diesel, the outlook remains bright with prices continuing to fall, ” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“Oil prices have softened over the last week, helping to limit any upside at the pump, with strong economic data leading to concern that the Fed will continue to use interest rates to slow the economy. This could weaken demand as we head into the peak summer driving season. For diesel, the great news is that the most common price in the U.S. for diesel is now $3.99 per gallon, with average prices continuing to drop. In the next couple of weeks, diesel will finally flip to deflationary compared to a year ago, which is excellent news for the economy.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for US retail gasoline increased 0.1% last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is down 10 cents at $3.19. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $4.52 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $2.88.
Hawaii, California , and Nevada average the highest prices per gallon at $4.84, $4.66 and $4.13 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Texas at $2.97, Mississippi at $2.98 and Oklahoma at $3.02.
As of Tuesday, Feb. 21 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Plattsburgh:
Sam’s Club — $3.34
Sunoco (Margaret Street and Boynton Avenue) — $3.45
Stewart’s Shops (7137 State Route 9) — $3.77
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.49
Stewart’s Shops (Rugar Street) — $3.79
Stewart’s Shops (South Catherine) — $3.79
St. Armond’s Service — $3.79
Sonis Oil (4788 Crete Blvd) — $3.34
Mountain Mart — $3.79
Dubrey’s Service Station — $3.90
Beekmantown:
Mobil (Spellman Road) — $3.79
Dannemora:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.75
Saranac Lake:
Gulf (3346 State Route) — $3.75
Schuyler Falls:
Sunoco — $3.79
Saranac:
Tedford’s Gas — $3.65
Chazy:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.79
Morrisonville:
Manny’s Petroleum — $3.67
