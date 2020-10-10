PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices continue to steadily rise following the historic drop in fuel prices per gallon in April due to COVID-19.
The travel and navigation app GasBuddy reported as of Monday that the nataional average of fuel per gallon has fallen $0.07 since last week. But with fluctuating prices, the average sits at $2.18, an increase of $0.09 since June
“It’s been a fairly quiet week for gas prices yet again,” head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy Patrick De Haan said. “But with oil tanking last week, there is a possibility motorists may see a renewed downward direction in average prices in the days and weeks ahead.”
New York has continued to stay above the national average in gas prices, with an average price per gallon of $2.26. This price has dropped $0.03 since August.
Here is a sampling of gas prices per gallon throughout the North Country:
Plattsburgh: Stewart’s Shop on South Catherine, $2.25; Mobil on Military Turnpike, $2.25; Sunoco on Route 3, $2.25; Maplefields on Military Turnpike, $2.25; Mountain Mart on Route 9, $2.29.
Peru: Stewart’s Shop on Main Street, $2.29.
Rouses Point: Stewart’s Shop on Lake Street, $2.29.
Malone: Stewart’s Shop on East Main Street, $2.34.
Lake Placid: Mobil on Main Street, $2.45.
Chazy: Stewart’s Shop on Route 9, $2.29.
Schuyler Falls: Rock’s Grocery, $2.34.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.