PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices have dipped with the national average down 4.1 cents from a week ago at $3.54 per gallon, and in New York state, prices are down 1.3 cents since last week and stand at $3.64 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data, gas prices in New York State are 1.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 121.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“Just ahead of Independence Day, the national average has fallen to its lowest level since late April, with oil prices remaining under considerable pressure due to a cloudy outlook for the global economy. We could see gasoline prices under some additional pressure soon, especially as we head into the closing innings of summer next month,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“For now, gasoline demand will likely ramp up as we enter the peak of the summer, with millions of Americans set to take to the roads with some of the season’s lowest average gasoline prices. At the halfway point of the year, the national average is right at the level we anticipated for a full-year average. While that’s good news, I believe we may see prices close out the second half of the year below our expectations. This would be welcome news for motorists as the national average could fall below $3 per gallon this fall.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for US retail gasoline rose 4.2 percent last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is $3.19. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $4.78 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $2.99.
Washington, California and Hawaii average the highest prices per gallon at $4.92, $4.79 and $4.67 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Mississippi at $2.93, Louisiana at $3.03 and Tennessee at $3.05.
As of Thursday, July 6 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country:
Plattsburgh:
Sam’s Club — $3.61
Stewart’s Shops (South Catherine Street) — $3.77
Stewart’s Shops (4717 US-9) — $3.77
Stewart’s Shops (Cornelia Street) — $3.79
Sunoco (Margaret Street) — $3.63
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.63
Zoom Fuel’s — $3.62
Buck’s Plaza — $3.68
Mountain Mart — $3.79
Mobil — $3.79
CITGO — $3.83
Saranac Lake:
Mobil (Broadway) — $3.93
Stewart’s Shops — $3.93
Peru:
Liberty’s Garage -
Champlain:
Sunoco — $3.79
Mobil — $3.79
Rouses Point:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.80
Mooers:
Mountain Mart — $3.79
Dannemora:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.79
Saranac:
Tedford’s Gas 0 $3.65
Keene:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.89
Elizabethtown:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.