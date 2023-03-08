Gas prices are on the rise again, the national average is up 3.5 cents from a week ago to $3.36 per gallon and down 1.9 cents in New York State to $3.38.
According to GasBuddy data, the national average is down 6.5 cents from a month ago and 69.3 cents from a year ago and in New York State, 13.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 85.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“The national average rose last week as the transition to summer gasoline has now started across the entire country. The higher cost of these various blends is being passed along to motorists, as we see every year ahead of the summer driving season,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“Some regions are moving to the required summer gasoline in different steps then others, and the fragmentation of required blends absolutely plays a role in these price increases. Logistical challenges in making the transition during a time when refiners are also doing maintenance work can create hotspots and lead to noticeable jumps in prices during the spring. While we may not see weekly increases, the overall trend will remain upward through much of the spring. By Memorial Day, most of the nation will have transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel, and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for US retail gasoline fell 0.6% last week.
AVERAGE COSTS
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is $2.99, down 20 cents from last week. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $4.61 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $2.84.
California, Hawaii and Nevada average the highest prices per gallon at $4.83, $4.78 and $4.27 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Mississippi at $2.92, Texas at $2.94 and Arkansas at $2.98.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, March 7 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Plattsburgh:
Sam’s Club — $3.32
Sunoco — $3.36
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.37
Stewart’s Shops (Rugar Street) — $3.37
Stewart’s Shops (7137 US-9) — $3.77
Stewart’s Shops (Cornelia Street) — $3.79
Mountain Mart — $3.79
St. Armond’s — $3.79
Maplefields (Cornelia Street) — $3.79
Peru:
Liberty’s Garage — $3.75
Maplefields (Bear Swamp Road) — $3.79
Morrisonville:
Manny’s Petroleum — $3.59
West Chazy:
Mobile (Cody’s Grocery) — $3.79
Chazy:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.79
Malone:
Maplefields — $3.52
Saranac Lake:
Stewart’s Shops (Bloomingdale Avenue) — $3.85
Mobile (Broadway) — $3.87
Mobile (Lake Flower Avenue) — $3.87
