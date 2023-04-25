PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices declined for the first time in four weeks with the national average is down 0.8 cents from a week ago to $3.64 per gallon and up 7 cents in New York State to $3.64 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data, the national average is 46.4 cents lower than a year ago and in New York State, 26.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 54.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be that we may have seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline. While any unexpected outages could push it up again, there is a rising possibility that barring such, we may have seen our high water mark for the national average for the summer,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“Typically, gas prices peak between May and June, and with the oil market showing significant cracks in strength, we may have seen the peak in the national average already occur, a few weeks earlier than average. While it’s possible we could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising. It’s certainly looking optimistic for motorists.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for US retail gasoline rose 1 percent last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists has dropped 10 cents to $3.49. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $4.81 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $3.11.
California, Hawaii and Arizona average the highest prices per gallon at $4.84, $4.76 and $4.70 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Mississippi .at $3.11, Louisiana at $3.22 and Arkansas at $3.22
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, April 25 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Plattsburgh:
Sunoco (Margaret Street) — $3.69
Sunoco (485 State Rte 3) — $3.75
Stewart’s Shops (South Catherine Street) — $3.79
Stewart’s Shops (7137 US-9) — $3.77
Sam’s Club — $3.64
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.69
Zoom Fuels — $3.65
Buck’s Discount Center — $3.65
St. Armond’s — $3.79
Saranac Lake:
Stewart’s Shops (Bloomingdale Avenue) — $3.99
Mobile (Lake Flower Avenue) — $4.01
Morrisonville:
Manny’s Petroleum — $3.67
Dannemora:
Stewart’s Shops (Cook Street) — $3.78
Keeseville:
Sunoco — $3.79
Chazy:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.79
