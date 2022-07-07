PLATTSBURGH — The recent fluctuation of gas prices and rising costs at the pump have raised concerns at volunteer fire stations across the North Country.
Gas prices have affected both volunteers and chiefs alike. Many have to drive their personal vehicles to meetings, training and several emergency calls a week, sometimes to a neighboring town.
COST ‘BASICALLY DOUBLED’
“The out of pocket cost to be a volunteer has basically doubled,” Eric Day, Director of Clinton County Emergency Services, said.
“I have never seen gas prices like this before.”
Some volunteers live close to their stations, but some live further out of town. Volunteers who live further away often end up driving directly to a call.
“I live about five miles, maybe a little more, I drive to everything. When I’m at a call, I leave it running for the lights,” Greg Spinner, Chief of the Altona Volunteer Fire Department, said.
“It wouldn’t make sense for them to drive to the station to get in a truck to get to the call, so they just drive out to the call themselves and meet up with the rest, that certainly adds up.”
TAKES MORE TIME
Spinner has been a volunteer firefighter for 25 years and a chief for five. He said the time commitment for being a volunteer has increased.
“The time it takes to be a volunteer has certainly gone up, there are more meetings and mandatory training,” Spinner said.
“I have two assistant chiefs and they both drive a truck, they have to go to all the meetings and emergency calls as well.”
COULD AFFECT RECRUITMENT
There are approximately 700 volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technicians in Clinton County, according to Day. Around 27 of the volunteer firefighters work at Spinner’s department.
“Volunteerism is already in a bit of a decline, but if the gas prices don’t drop soon, it will affect that number even greater.” Day said.
“Recruitment and retention, is what it’s called, and it’s hard enough as it is.”
FUEL BUDGETS
The cost of fuel is not just affecting each volunteer and their pockets. If the gas prices do not change, it could affect the fire departments as a whole. There are fuel budgets in place for fire departments and other emergency services.
“Fire department and emergency services fuel budgets will be greatly affected, fuel costs are practically doubled what they were last year and there’s a limited budget,” Day said.
Gas prices have yet to stop any volunteers so far. Their commitment to the community weighs more than the cost of fuel.
“These volunteers are driven to help the people and serve their community, they give their own time and energy to respond to strangers’ emergencies,” Day said.
