Average gas prices have dropped for ten consecutive weeks, down 5.1 cents from a week ago to approximately $3.86 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individually reported prices from over 150,000 gas stations across the US, the national average is down 51.3 cents from a month ago and 72.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to ten straight weeks. The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest will see the drop fade and potentially slight increases,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“In addition to falling gasoline prices, the average price of diesel has fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers. Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season.”
According to the demand data from GasBuddy, national demand of US retail gasoline fell 1% last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists remains unchanged from last week, sitting at $3.49. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $5.18 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $3.20.
California, Hawaii and Nevada average the highest prices per gallon at $5.27, $5.25 and $4.89 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Arkansas at $3.37, Mississippi at $3.39 and Georgia at $3.40.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, Aug. 23, these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Malone: Stewarts Shop on East Main Street — $3.99
Dannemora: Stewarts Shop — $4.28
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $4.17
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas and Go — $4.17
Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $4.29
Peru: Liberty’s Garage — $4.25
Rouses Point: Stewarts Shop — $4.19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.