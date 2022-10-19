PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices declined after four weeks of seeing a rise, down 5.4 cents from a week ago to $3.86 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data, the national average is up 20.6 cents from a month ago and 56.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
ABRUPT, YET EXPECTED
“After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we’ve seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere. Though at the same time, diesel prices have soared,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“We’ll see a continued sharp drop in gas prices on the West Coast, including areas like Las Vegas and Phoenix, which are supplied by refiners in California, as refinery outages have been addressed. The Great Lakes will see prices drift lower as BP’s Whiting refinery is soon to complete maintenance. In addition, oil prices have cooled off slightly after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, and that should slow increases elsewhere. Diesel and heating oil prices are likely to continue to rise as extremely low inventories of middle of the barrel products like these two push prices higher.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for U.S. retail gasoline rose 0.6% last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is $3.39. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $6.12 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $3.12.
California, Alaska and Oregon average the highest prices per gallon at $5.97, $5.41 and $5.30 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Georgia at $3.22, Texas at $3.26 and Mississippi at $3.31.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, Oct. 18, these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Malone: Stewarts Shop on East Main Street — $3.75
Dannemora: Stewarts Shop — $3.88
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.65
Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $3.79
Plattsburgh: Sam’s Club — $3.55
Port Henry: Stewarts Shop — $3.95
Peru: Liberty’s Garage — $3.79
Rouses Point: Stewarts Shop — $3.89
