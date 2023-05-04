Gas prices decline for a second week, the national average is down 6.3 cents from a week ago to $3.58 per gallon and in New York State up 1.9 cents per gallon to $3.66.
According to GasBuddy data, the national average is 59.6 cents lower than a year ago and in New York State, 23.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 64.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“After declining the prior week at a slow pace, the drop in the national average has gained momentum. Oil prices have come under additional selling pressure alongside wholesale gasoline prices, giving retailers room to pass on the lower prices,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“Diesel prices have followed, falling to their lowest in over 13 months as demand remains weak due to concerns over the economy. With refinery maintenance wrapping up, we should see supplies start to build in the weeks ahead, just in time for the summer driving season, potentially putting more downward pressure on prices. However, while a majority of states saw gas prices drop, some, particularly in the Northeast, have yet to join in thanks to being the last to make the switch to summer gasoline – but relief will be on the way soon in areas that have resisted the fall thus far.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for US retail gasoline rose 1.6 percent last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is down 10 cents at $3.39. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $4.80 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $3.01.
Hawaii, California and Washington average the highest prices per gallon at $5.87, $5.15 and $4.94 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Texas at $3.48, Louisiana at $3.68 and Oklahoma at $3.74.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, May 2 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Plattsburgh:
Stewart’s Shops ( 7137 US-9) — $3.67
Stewart’s Shops ( Rugar Street) — $3.69
Sam’s Club — $3.64
Sunoco ( Margaret Street) — $3.69
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.69
Mountain Mart — $3.69
Mobile ( Rugar Street) — $3.69
St. Armond’s — $3.79
Chazy:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.69
Lake Placid:
Stewart’s Shops ( Main Street) — $3.95
Stewart’s Shops ( Saranac Avenue) — $3.93
Mobile (Main Street) — $3.95
Saranac:
Mobile ( Lake Flower Avenue) — $3.99
Stewart’s Shops ( Bloomingdale Avenue) — $3.99
Mobile ( Broadway) — $3.99
Beekmantown:
Mobile ( Spellman Road) — $3.79
Champlain:
Sunoco — $3.85
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.