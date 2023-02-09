PLATTSBURGH — For the first time in 2023, the national average of gas prices is down 4.4 cents from a week ago to $3.44 per gallon and $3.53 in New York State.
According to GasBuddy data, the national average is up 17.5 cents from a month ago and 1.7 cents higher than a year ago.
In New York State, gas is 11.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 3.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“For the first time in 2023, the national average price of gasoline has seen a weekly decline, primarily thanks to a sharp and sudden drop in the price of oil,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“While the decline in both gasoline and diesel prices is terrific, it’s not unusual to see prices falling in February, which tends to be the month with some of the lowest gasoline prices of the year thanks to seasonally weak demand. For diesel, we’re likely to see more declines, and potentially much more significant ones in the weeks ahead as imports of distillate have accelerated, leading to a sell-off.
“And, with warmer weather ahead, demand may struggle as well. However, especially for gasoline, high levels of coming maintenance and the eventual transition to summer gasoline could lead today’s declines to reverse down the road. For now, motorists should enjoy the decline, but be wary as we’re likely to eventually see increases again down the road.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for U.S. retail gasoline rose 2.2% last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists remains unchanged at $3.39. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $4.42 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $2.95.
Hawaii, California and Washington average the highest prices per gallon at $4.88, $4.54 and $4.04 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Oklahoma at $3.05, Texas at $3.06 and Mississippi at $3.10.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, Feb. 7, these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Plattsburgh:
Sunoco (Margaret Street) — $3.59
Champy’s Gas’n’Go — $3.59
Stewart’s Shops (7137 US-9) — $3.85
Mountain Mart — $3.85
St. Armonds Service — $3.84
Keeseville:
Sunoco — $3.85
Peru:
Stewart’s Shop (Main Street) — $3.79
Saranac Lake:
Stewart’s Shop — $3.99
Dannemora:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.79
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.