PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices dropped for a second week with the national average down 7.3 cents from a week ago to $3.37 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data, the national average is 10.9 cents higher than a month ago and 10.2 cents lower than a year ago.
“For a second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, alongside the price of diesel which has fallen to its lowest level in nearly a year,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“While diesel prices likely have a long way to fall as inventories continue to improve, gasoline prices in some areas have gone up in the last weeks as the transition to summer gasoline is just around the corner. In addition, GasBuddy data shows that gasoline demand has risen for the third straight week, a trend that will likely continue as we gradually see temperatures warm and the heart of winter moves to the rear view. Also, refinery maintenance season will soon be in full force, likely putting upward pressure on prices. On average, gasoline prices rise between 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day, so motorists seeing prices fall should enjoy the declines while they last.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for US retail gasoline increased 1.7% last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is down 10 cents at $3.29. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $4.39 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $2.86.
Hawaii, California and Washington average the highest prices per gallon at $4.82, $4.56 and $4.01 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Texas at $2.95, Oklahoma at $3.00 and Mississippi at $3.03.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, Feb. 14 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Plattsburgh:
Stewart’s Shop (7137 US-9) — $3.85
Sunoco (Margaret Street) — $3.49
St. Armond’s Service (7826 US-9) — $3.84
Mountain Mart — $3.85
Sam’s Club — $3.34
Maplefields (Cornelia Street) — $3.79
Saranac Lake:
Mobile — $3.99
Morrisonville:
Manny Petroleum — $3.71
Rouses Point:
Stewart’s Shop — $3.79
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.