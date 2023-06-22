PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices have dipped with the national average down 1.4 cents from a week ago to $3.56 per gallon, and in New York state prices remain unchanged since last week at $3.65 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data, gas prices in New York State are 4.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 132.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“It has been a quiet week for the national average, with little overall movement in average gas prices nationally even as oil prices have been a bit unstable. Some states have seen minor increases while others have seen decreases, and the mixed bag is likely to continue for the time being with oil prices a bit all over the place,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“While gasoline demand continues to inch up, we could see additional pressure on pump prices, while the price of diesel continues to see downward movement. While the uncertainty over the direction of the economy is a major player in preventing oil’s rise, inventories of oil and gasoline do remain tight, preventing much additional downward movement as well. We’ll have to see which of those factors emerges as a winner to predict when the next large movement in prices could be. We’re also seeing more tropical activity in the Atlantic that could pose challenges in the weeks ahead as hurricane season ramps up.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for US retail gasoline rose 1.6 percent last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists remains unchanged at $3.49. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $4.82 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $2.96.
Washington, California and Hawaii average the highest prices per gallon at $4.85, $4.83 and $4.68 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Mississippi at $2.99, Texas at $3.11 and South Carolina at $3.12.
As of Tuesday, June 20 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country:
Plattsburgh:
Sam’s Club — $3.61
Stewart’s Shops (Rugar Street) — $3.73
Stewart’s Shops (S Catherine Street) — $3.78
Stewart’s Shops (7137 US-9) — $3.77
Sunoco (Margaret Street) — $3.63
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.63
Mountain Mart — $3.69
St. Armand’s — $3.69
Shell — $3.69
Lake Placid:
Mobil — $3.95
Stewart’s Shops (Main Street) — $3.97
Stewart’s Shops (Saranac Avenue) — $3.97
Saranac Lake:
Mobil (Broadway) — $3.97
Mobil (Lake Flower Avenue) — $3.97
Stewart’s Shops — $3.97
Peru:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.79
Mobil — $3.75
