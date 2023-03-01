PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices decline after a steady week, the national average is down 4.3 cents from a week ago to $3.33 per gallon and down 4 cents in New York State to $3.40 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data, the national average is 26.3 cents lower than a year ago, and in New York State, 14.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 37.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“The national average has resumed its decline after a pause last week as oil and wholesale gasoline prices fell on worrisome inflation figures showing the Fed likely to ramp up rates to slow inflation,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“Some nine out of 10 states saw declines over the last week, so the drops are showing up for most across the country, with the exception of the West Coast as the transition to summer blends continues, and in the Great Lakes, where prices cycled last week but have now resumed declining. For the weeks ahead, tradition tells us to expect prices to move up eventually, but that could be at least be partially offset by inflationary data that continues to be hotter than expected, leading to anxiety that the Fed will boost interest rates and cooling the economy and oil demand considerably.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for U.S. retail gasoline fell 0.5% last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is $3.99. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $5.44 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $3.65.
Hawaii, California and Maine average the highest prices per gallon at $5.96, $5.59 and $5.32 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Oklahoma at $3.76, Texas at $3.83 and Wisconsin $3.95.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, Feb. 28 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Plattsburgh:
Buck’s Plaza — $3.32
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.37
Mountain Mart — $3.79
Sam’s Club — $3.19
Shell — $3.79
St. Armonds — $3.79
Sunoco (Margaret Street) — $3.29
Stewart’s Shops (7137 State Route 9) — $3.77
Lake Placid:
Stewarts (Main Street) — $3.89
Mobil (Main Street) — $3.89
Champlain:
Sunoco — $3.79
Mobil — $3.79
Chazy:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.79
West Chazy:
Mobil — $3.79
Saranac:
Gulf — $3.75
