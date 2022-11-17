Gas prices have declined again, dropping 2.6 cents from a week ago to $3.76 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data, the national average is down 14.3 cents from a month ago, but 36.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“After rising the week prior, the national average has changed directions again, posting a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states. The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15-25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“With oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky, but I’m hopeful in the lead up to Thanksgiving we’ll see prices declining in more states, while others may not be quite as lucky. Regardless, we’ll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record.”
According to GasBuddy demand data, U.S. retail gasoline demand dropped 0.4% last week.
The most common price per gallon motorists can expect is $3.39 per gallon, the top 10% of gas stations have reported an average of $5.23 per gallon, the bottom 10% report $2.99.
California, Hawaii and Nevada are the states with the highest prices per gallon, standing at $5.35, $5.14 and $4.95 respectively.
The states with the lowest prices are Texas at $3.06, Georgia at $3.14 and Mississippi at $3.17 per gallon.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 15 these are gas prices around the North Country:
Plattsburgh: Sam’s Club — $3.78
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $3.88
Plattsburgh: Stewarts Shop on US-9 — $4.05
Plattsburgh: Stewarts Shop on South Catherine — $4.05
Peru: Stewarts Shop on Main Street — $4.05
Peru: Mobil on Main Street — $4.05
Saranac Lake: Gulf — $4.05
Keeseville: Sunoco — $4.05
