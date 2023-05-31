PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices have risen with the national average up 2.7 cents from a week ago to $3.55 per gallon, and in New York State up 4.6 cents to $3.66.
According to GasBuddy data, gas prices in New York State are unchanged from a month ago and 123.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“Gasoline prices have drifted higher in the last week due to some relatively minor refinery kinks and low gasoline supply, but it may not be a trend that lasts too much longer,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“As we unofficially start the summer driving season, the national average is likely to spend much of the summer in the range of $3.35-$3.85 per gallon, though it could go higher if unexpected refinery outages flare up, or we see a major hurricane or economic development. While gasoline prices have inched up slightly, we’re still faring much better than we did last year, when the national average started to soar after Memorial Day on its way up to the $5 per gallon mark.
“In addition, gas prices may temporarily rally if a debt ceiling deal passes through Congress in the weeks ahead, based on the optimism that such a deal could avert a major recession, keeping oil demand stronger this summer.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for U.S. retail gasoline fell 1.3 percent last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is $3.99, unchanged from a week ago. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $4.98 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $3.17.
Hawaii, California and Washington average the highest prices per gallon at $5.80, $5.02 and $4.90 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Texas at $3.31, Louisiana at $3.47 and Oklahoma at $3.53.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, May 30, these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Plattsburgh:
Stewart’s Shops (S. Catherine Street) — $3.73
Stewart’s Shops (Rugar Street) — $3.69
Sunoco (Margaret Street) — $3.64
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.63
Sam’s Club — $3.58
Mountain Mart — $3.75
Mobil (4319 State Rte 22) — $3.79
Shell (Archie Bordeau Road) — $3.79
Zoom Fuels — $3.62
Peru:
Liberty’s Garage — $3.75
Stewart’s Shops (Main Street) — $3.73
Mobil (Main Street) — $3.75
Saranac Lake:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.95
Mobil (Lake Flower Avenue) — $3.99
Mobile (Broadway) — $3.99
Lake Placid:
Mobil (Main Street) — $3.95
Stewart’s Shops (Main Street) — $3.95
Champlain:
Sunoco — $3.79
