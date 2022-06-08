For the seventh consecutive week, gas prices across the nation continue to rise.
According to the GasBuddy data compiled from over 11 million individually reported prices from 150,000 gas stations nationwide, the average price of gas is up 56 cents in a month and $1.81 for a gallon a year ago.
“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to COVID and strong consumption, a situation that doesn’t look to improve drastically anytime soon.”
The most common price of gas found in the country is at $4.49, rising 20 cents from a week ago. The top 10% of gas stations report a price of $4.98 per gallon with the lower 10% reporting $4.01 per.
The highest gas prices can be found in California at $6.32 followed by Nevada at $5.46 and Hawaii at $5.11 per gallon.
Georgia, Arkansas and Oklahoma are the three lowest averages at $4.27, $4.39 and $4.41 respectively.
As of Wednesday June 8 These are the prices reported from local gas stations.
Malone: Stewart’s Shop on East Main Street — $5.09
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $4.85
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas and Go — $4.95
Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $5.07
Plattsburgh: Sam’s Club (for members only) — $4.81
Schuyler Falls: Rock’s Grocery Store — $5.05
Peru: Liberty’s Garage — $4.99
Rouses Point: Stewart’s Shop — $5.07
