The average of gas prices per gallon continues to decline for a fifth week, dropping 15.8 cents in a week to $4.51.
According to GasBuddy data compiled from over 11 million individually reported prices from 150,000 gas stations across the country, the national average is down 47.9 cents from a month ago but still $1.35 higher than a year ago.
$4 BY AUGUST
“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years. This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week. Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week. In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead.”
RISING DEMAND
According to GasBuddy Demand data, the demand of gasoline nationally rose 3.3%.
The most commonly encountered price per gallon by motorists is $3.99, down 30 cents from last week. The top 10% of gas stations reported an average price per gallon of $5.71 while the bottom 10% reported an average of $3.82
California, Hawaii and Alaska hold the highest prices per gallon at $5.89, $5.52 and $5.36 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are South Carolina at $3.99, Texas at $4.01 and Mississippi at $4.02.
As of Monday, July 18 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Malone: Stewart’s Shop on East Main Street — $4.28
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $4.48
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas and Go — $4.48
Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $4.55
Rouses Point: Stewart’s Shop — $4.49
