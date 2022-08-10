Gas prices have fallen for eight weeks in a row, down 15.9 cents from a week ago to approximately $4.00.
According to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individually reported prices from over 150,000 gas stations across the US, the national average is down 68.7 cents from a month ago and 83.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
AVERAGE UNDER $4
“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“Diesel continues to decline as well, and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon. We’ve even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average. While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption.”
According to the demand data from GasBuddy, national demand of US retail gasoline rose 0.01% last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists remains unchanged from last week, sitting at $3.69. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $5.26 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $3.32.
California, Hawaii and Alaska average the highest prices per gallon at $5.39, $5.32 and $4.97 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Texas at $3.51, Oklahoma at $3.54 and South Carolina at $3.56.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Wednesday, August 10 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Malone: Stewarts Shop on East Main Street — $3.99
Dannemora: Stewarts Shop — $4.38
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $4.31
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas and Go — $4.31
Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $4.38
Peru: Liberty’s Garage — $4.39
Rouses Point: Stewarts Shop — $4.39
Port Henry: Stewarts Shop — $4.53
