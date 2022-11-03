Gas prices declined for a third consecutive week, down 4.7 cents from a week ago to $3.72 per gallon today.
According to GasBuddy data, the national average is down 3.0 cents from a month ago and 34.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
NEARING SEPTEMBER LOW
“For the third consecutive week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it’s good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“The national average is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket in the West and Great Lakes. With those issues addressed, the West has seen prices plummet, including a nearly 90 cent per gallon decline in California in less than a month. Compare that to the Northeast, where prices have jumped some 10-25 cents per gallon, demonstrating there’s much regionality to current gasoline price trends. Add in diesel prices that remain high amidst extremely tight supply, and there are definitely some challenges that lie ahead.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for US retail gasoline fell 2.5% last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is $3.69. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $5.34 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $3.01.
California, Hawaii and Nevada average the highest prices per gallon at $5.47, $5.16 and $4.95 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Georgia at $3.11, Texas at $3.13 and Mississippi at $3.21.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, Nov. 1, these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Malone: Mobil on East Main Street — $3.95
Dannemora: Stewarts Shop — $3.97
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $3.88
Plattsburgh: Stewarts Shop on South Catherine — $3.97
Plattsburgh: Sam’s Club — $3.77
Port Henry: Stewarts Shop on Main Street — $3.99
Peru: Mobile on main street — $3.89
Rouses Point: Stewarts Shop — $3.98
