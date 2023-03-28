PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices have declined for a second consecutive week with the national average down 0.3 cents from a week ago to $3.40 per gallon and in New York State down 1.7 cents to $3.37.
According to GasBuddy data, the national average is 83.0 cents lower than a year ago and in New York State, 2.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 94.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“The national average price of gasoline has seen little overall change over the last week, with big decreases in states like Colorado and Ohio offset by large increases in Arizona and North Carolina. While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long lasting,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“While Colorado’s refinery issues are largely moving into the rearview mirror, challenges making the transition to summer gasoline in Arizona are leading to tight supply and accelerating prices. Motorists in some areas may be on the receiving end of good news, while others may not as we hit the second half of refinery maintenance season. You never know what the closing moments will look like, and motorists could be in for a dramatic ride if issues develop.”
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for U.S. retail gasoline rose 0.14% last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is unchanged from last week at $3.19. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $4.61 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $2.90.
Hawaii, California and Nevada average the highest prices per gallon at $4.79, $4.76 and $4.19 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Oklahoma at $2.95, Mississippi at $2.96 and Arkansas at $3.00.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, March 28, these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Plattsburgh:
Stewart’s Shops (Rugar Street) — $3.59
Stewart’s Shops (7137 US-9) — $3.67
Stewart’s Shops (809 St Rte 3) — $3.69
Stewart’s Shops (Catherine Street) — $3.69
Sunoco — $3.36
Sam’s Club — $3.26
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.37
Mountain Mart — $3.69
St. Armonds — $3.69
Morrisonville:
Manny’s Petroleum — $3.54
Saranac Lake:
Stewart’s Shops (Bloomingdale Avenue) — $3.81
Mobile (Lake Flower Avenue) — $3.83
Lake Placid:
Mobile (Main Street) — $3.79
Stewart’s Shops — $3.79
Dannemora:
Stewart’s Shops (Cook Street) — $3.55
Malone:
Sunoco — $3.38
Stewart’s Shops (West Main Street) — $3.38
Stewart’s Shops (East Main Street) — $3.38
