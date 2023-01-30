PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices continue to rise for a fourth consecutive week, the national average is up 11.3 cents from a week ago to $3.39 per gallon Sunday.
According to GasBuddy data, the national average is up 30.2 cents from a month ago and 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“Gasoline prices continued their upward trajectory last week as oil prices pulled them higher across the majority of the country, and continued refinery challenges kept supply of gasoline from rising more substantially,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“Macroeconomic factors have continued to weigh on oil and refined products, as strong demand in China hasn’t been slowed much by a surge in new Covid cases. In addition, releases of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve have wrapped up. Concerns are increasing that without additional oil, supply will tighten in the weeks ahead, especially as the nation starts to move away from softer demand in the height of winter. Moving forward, it doesn’t look good for motorists, with prices likely to continue accelerating.”
DEMAND DOWN
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for US retail gasoline decreased 1.4% last week.
The most common gas price encountered by motorists remains unchanged at $3.19 per gallon.
The top 10% of gas stations have an average of $4.23 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $2.93.
Hawaii, California and Washington average the highest prices per gallon at $4.87, $4.36 and $3.90 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Texas at $3.02, Oklahoma at $3.04 and Mississippi at $3.04.
As of Thursday, Jan. 27 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Plattsburgh:
Sam’s Club — $3.53
Sunoco (Margaret Street) — $3.63
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.63
Mountain Mart — $3.87
Stewart’s Shops (262 Rugar St) — $3.85
Stewart’s Shops (South Catherine Street) — $3.85
Chazy:
Stewart’s Shops — $3.85
Peru:
Liberty’s Garage — $3.69
Malone:
Maplefields (593 E Main St) — $3.75
Saranac Lake:
Stewart’s Shops — $4.05
