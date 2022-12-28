PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices declined for a sixth week, down 11.9 cents from a week ago to $3.09 per gallon today.
According to GasBuddy data, the national average is down 57.1 cents from a month ago and 20 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week, is at its lowest in a year and a half, saving Americans some $750 million every day,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“While the decline should take the national average under $3 per gallon in the next week or so, it is soon likely to fade as oil prices have held in the $70 per barrel range. But while the declines for gasoline may fade, diesel prices still have considerable ground to cover, and could fall another 50 cents or more in the weeks ahead. Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward.”
OFFICIALS GRATEFUL
The lower gas prices are also welcome by municipalities who find budgeting for fuel costs each year challenging.
“Anytime expenses drop it is good for municipalities,” Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said.
“There are spikes each way over the years so it can be hard to plan for that, but we try to conserve anywhere we can just like homeowners do. We’re always cognizant of that.”
Henry noted that while lower gas prices are welcome right now, New Yorkers need to prepare for when the 16 cents per gallon state tax is re-installed on Jan. 1. The tax was removed earlier this year as a relief measure by Gov. Kathy Hochul as gas prices were soaring.
GAS STATS
According to GasBuddy data, the national demand for US retail gasoline fell 3.3% last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists is $2.99. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $4.22 per gallon and $2.44 at the bottom 10%.
Hawaii, California and Nevada average the highest prices per gallon at $5.02, $4.28 and $4.06 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Texas at $2.57, Oklahoma at $2.57, and Arkansas averaging $2.66.
As of Monday, Dec. 26 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Plattsburgh:
Champy’s Gas and Go — $3.29
Sam’s Club — $3.19
Sunoco on Margaret Street — $3.29
Mobil on US 9 — $3.39
Saranac Lake: Stewarts Shop — $3.53
Keeseville: Sunoco — $3.39
Dannemora: Stewarts Shop — $3.39
