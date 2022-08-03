PLATTSBURGH — As prices at the pump fall for the seventh week in a row, the national average of price per gallon has dropped 15.9 cents from last week to $4.17.
According to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individually reported prices from over 150,000 gas stations across the US, the national average is down 65.5 cents from a month ago and $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.
“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week. Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
SUPPLY TIGHTNESS
“The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do. For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we’ll see another decline in most areas this week.”
According to the demand data from GasBuddy, national demand of US retail gasoline rose 2.03% last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists remains unchanged from last week, sitting at $3.99. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $5.46 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $3.48.
California, Hawaii and Oregon continue to hold the highest prices per gallon at $5.56, $5.33 and $5.05 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Texas at $3.67, South Carolina at $3.69, and Oklahoma at $3.72.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Tuesday, Aug. 2 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Malone: Stewarts Shop on East Main Street — $4.17
Dannemora: Stewarts Shop — $4.47
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $4.37
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas and Go — $4.41
Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $4.49
Peru: Liberty’s Garage — $4.45
Rouses Point: Stewarts Shop — $4.44
Port Henry: Stewarts Shop — $4.69
