PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices are consistently increasing across the country as February unfolds, according to GasBuddy, a travel and navigation app that tracks gas prices from 11 million individual price reports from more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.
The nation’s average gas price has climbed again for the seventh straight week, rising to $3.47 per gallon—up 16.5 cents from a month ago, and 97.2 cents higher from a year ago, GasBuddy stated.
The increasing gas prices don’t look to slow down anytime soon.
“The jump in gasoline prices has continued unabated as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching $94 per barrel last week on continued concern over the possible imminent threat that Russia may invade Ukraine,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“Not only are oil prices up, but the bulk of the nation is starting the multi-month transition to summer gasoline, further adding to the rise at the pump. In addition, cold weather in Texas last week caused some power outages at major refineries, further weighing on markets,” Haan continued.
“I see no other potentials in the short term but additional price increases unless Russia does an about-face on Ukraine. Even then, we’ll still see seasonality push prices up, so motorists should be ready to dig deeper.”
The same GasBuddy data found that U.S. retail gasoline demand rose last week as stations refueled after major winter storms boosted demand.
The most common U.S. gas price GasBuddy found that motorists encountered was $3.29 per gallon, up 10 cents from last week, which was followed by $3.19, $3.39, $3.49, and $3.09, rounding out the five most common prices.
According to GasBuddy, the states currently with the highest average gas prices are California at $4.68 per gallon, Hawaii at $4.44, and Washington at $3.93. The states currently with the lowest average gas prices are Oklahoma at $3.11, Mississippi at $3.13 per gallon, and Texas at $3.13 per gallon.
As of Wednesday afternoon, these are some regular gas prices around the North Country:
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas & Go Car Wash — $3.59
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $3.59
Schuyler Falls: Rock’s Grocery Store — $3.78
Chazy: Stewart’s Shop — $3.81
Keeseville: Sunoco — $3.83
Peru: Stewart’s Shop—$3.83
Plattsburgh: Stewart’s Shop on South Catherine Street — $3.83
Malone: Stewart’s Shop on East Main Street — $3.85
Port Henry: Stewart’s Shop — $3.85
Lake Placid: Stewart’s Shop — $3.89
