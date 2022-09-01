Gas prices continue to decline for an eleventh week, down 5 cents from a week ago to approximately $3.81 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individually reported prices from over 150,000 gas stations across the US, the national average is down 39.8 cents from a month ago and 69.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“The national average has declined for another week, extending the slide for the eleventh straight week. Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“Some issues have developed that we’re keeping a close eye on, including the shut down of the largest refinery in the Midwest. While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it’s not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region. For the rest of the country, however, we’ll continue to see prices moderate. This is of course subject to hurricane season, and it does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity, so there’s no guarantee the decline will continue.”
AVERAGE PRICES
According to the demand data from GasBuddy, national demand for US retail gasoline saw a decline of 1.6% last week.
The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists remains unchanged from last week, sitting at $3.59. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $5.14 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $3.17.
Hawaii, California and Nevada average the highest prices per gallon at $5.26, $5.22 and $4.85 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Arkansas at $3.32, Mississippi at $3.34 and Texas at $3.34.
LOCAL PRICES
As of Thursday, September 1 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
Malone: Stewarts Shop on East Main Street — $3.66
Dannemora: Stewarts Shop — $4.12
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $4.12
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas and Go — $4.12
Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $4.17
Plattsburgh: Sam’s Club — $4.03
Peru: Liberty’s Garage — $4.15
Rouses Point: Stewarts Shop — $3.99
