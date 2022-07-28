The nation’s average gas price per gallon continues to drop for the sixth week in a row, down 17.4 cents from a week ago to $4.33.
According to GasBuddy data compiled of over 11 million individually reported prices from 150,000 gas stations across the country, the national average is down 56.7 cents from a month ago but still $1.19 higher than a year ago.
“Gas prices continue falling coast to coast, with the national average last week declining for the sixth straight week, or 40 days in a row. The national average is now down an astounding 70 cents in that timeframe,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“I have no reason yet to expect the decline won’t reach seven straight weeks, as gas stations still have plenty of room to decline as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel. However, should the tropics become more active, the decline could eventually reverse. In addition, this week we’ll see GDP data for the second quarter, and if it’s better than expected, we may see oil rally, slowing the descent. For now, nine states are seeing average prices under $4 per gallon, a number that will rise this week, with over 40,000 stations under that level, keeping $266 million per day in motorists’ wallets versus mid-June.”
According to GasBuddy Demand data, the demand of gasoline rose 1.54%.
The most commonly encountered price per gallon by motorists remains $3.99, no change from last week. The top 10% of gas stations reported an average price per gallon of $5.55 while the bottom 10% reported an average of $3.63.
California, Hawaii and Oregon hold the highest prices per gallon at $5.71, $5.45 and $5.17 respectively.
The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Texas at $3.82, South Carolina at $3.83, and Mississippi at $3.87.
As of Tuesday, July 26 these are the reported prices per gallon from stations around the North Country.
• Malone: Stewart’s Shop on East Main Street — $4.19
• Dannemora: Maplefield’s — $4.48
• Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $4.41
• Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas and Go — $4.41
• Plattsburgh: Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $4.79
• Rouses Point: Stewart’s Shop — $4.44
• Port Henry: Stewart’s Shop — $4.69
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.