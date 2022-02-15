PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Douglas Duprey, 92, formerly of Mooers, NY and most recently the Samuel F. Vilas Home in Plattsburgh, NY passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the CVPH Medical Center. He was born in Mooers, NY on February 3, 1930, the son of William J. and Clara M. (Higgins) Duprey.…