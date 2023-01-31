Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30 to 45 below zero. * WHERE...All of northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lowest wind chills will be between Friday evening and Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Have a plan for extreme cold conditions. Prepare your car for cold weather and ensure your home has sufficient heat. During the event, cover exposed skin and wear multiple layers of loose- fitting, light weight, and warm clothing. &&